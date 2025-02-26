We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Alignment Healthcare (ALHC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.18 per share, indicating an increase of 28% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $677.04 million, representing an increase of 45.5% year over year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Alignment Healthcare metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other' at $7.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.2%.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Earned premiums' to come in at $668.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +45.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Benefit Ratio' reaching 89.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89.4%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Health Plan Membership - Ending' will reach 185,005. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 119,200.
