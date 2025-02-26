Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Insights Into Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

The upcoming report from Alignment Healthcare (ALHC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.18 per share, indicating an increase of 28% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $677.04 million, representing an increase of 45.5% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Alignment Healthcare metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Other' at $7.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Earned premiums' to come in at $668.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +45.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Benefit Ratio' reaching 89.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Health Plan Membership - Ending' will reach 185,005. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 119,200.

View all Key Company Metrics for Alignment Healthcare here>>>

Shares of Alignment Healthcare have demonstrated returns of -12% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ALHC is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (ALHC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview