Stay Ahead of the Game With Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.51 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 19.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.25 billion, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Marriott Vacations Worldwide metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Cost reimbursements' stands at $420.38 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental' should come in at $150.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Management and exchange' will likely reach $208.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Sales of vacation ownership products' reaching $371.31 million. The estimate points to a change of -1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Financing' will reach $86.07 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.7% from the year-ago quarter.
