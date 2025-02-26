We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Perrigo Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
Perrigo Company plc (PRGO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Feb. 27, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed estimates by 1.22%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales and earnings is pegged at $1.20 billion and 92 cents per share, respectively, indicating a rise from the year-ago levels.
Factors Shaping PRGO’s Upcoming Results
Perrigo reports its results under two segments — Consumer Self Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self Care International (CSCI).
We expect fourth-quarter sales across both segments to have benefited from higher net price realization for its products through strategic price increases.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for CSCA sales are pegged at $767 million and $774 million, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate and our model estimate for sales in the CSCI segment are pegged at $423 million and $424 million, respectively.
We expect management to provide an update on the expected impact of macroeconomic pressures in the upcoming quarters.
PRGO’s Earnings Surprise History
The company’s earnings performance has been decent over the trailing four quarters. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 8.41%.
Perrigo Company plc Price and EPS Surprise
Perrigo’s shares have lost nearly 2% year to date against the industry’s 10% growth.
What Our Model Predicts for PRGO
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Perrigo this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
PRGO’s Earnings ESP: Perrigo has an Earnings ESP of -4.92% as the Most Accurate Estimate of 87 cents per share is less than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents.
PRGO's Zacks Rank: Perrigo currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Here are some biotech stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the next quarter:
argenx (ARGX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +29.90% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.
ARGX’s shares have gained nearly 2% year to date. argenx beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on the other two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 339.37%.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +11.85% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.
Year to date, DAWN’s shares have lost about 4%. Day One’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 90.70%.
Viking Therapeutics (VKTX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.09% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.
Year to date, VKTX’s shares have lost 27%. Viking Therapeutics beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 4.15%.