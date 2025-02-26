Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Feb 25, 2025

  • Shares of Domino's Pizza, Inc. ((DPZ - Free Report) ) declined 1.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $4.89 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.93 per share. 
  • Westlake Corporation’s ((WLK - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.06 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 per share.
  • Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ((BCRX - Free Report) ) plummeted 10% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.06 per share.
  • Netflix, Inc.’s ((NFLX - Free Report) ) shares declined 1.5% on the broader tech slump.

