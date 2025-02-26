Back to top

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Amer Sports, Inc. (AS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.64 billion, up 24.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amer Sports, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $491.20 million versus $465.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia Pacific: $176 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $177.93 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- Greater China: $383.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $376.54 million.
  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $584.40 million versus $570.45 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Revenue- Technical Apparel: $745 million compared to the $742.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Revenue- Outdoor Performance: $594.30 million compared to the $571.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Channel Revenues- DTC: $832.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $792.49 million.
  • Channel Revenues- Wholesale: $802.70 million compared to the $813.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Revenue- Ball & Racquet Sports: $296.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $291.78 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Technical Apparel: $181.30 million versus $180.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Ball & Racquet Sports: -$10.90 million versus $8.05 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit- Outdoor Performance: $66 million versus $47.17 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amer Sports, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. have returned -6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

