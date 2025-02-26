Back to top

Controladora Vuela (VLRS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Controladora Vuela (VLRS - Free Report) reported revenue of $835 million, down 7.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $839.71 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was -29.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Controladora Vuela performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Available Seat Miles (ASMs) - Total: $8.93 billion versus $8.83 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • CASM ex fuel (cents): 5.68 Cents compared to the 5.47 Cents average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Fuel gallons accrued: 83.39 Mgal versus the two-analyst average estimate of 83.62 Mgal.
  • Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMs) - Total: $7.80 billion versus $7.69 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating expenses per ASM (CASM) (cents): 8.04 Cents versus 7.91 Cents estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Load factor - Total: 87.3% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 87.1%.
  • Operating revenues- Passenger revenues- Fare: $390 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $410.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.8%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Controladora Vuela here>>>

Shares of Controladora Vuela have returned -20.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

