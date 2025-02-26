Back to top

TopBuild (BLD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, TopBuild (BLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, up 2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.13, compared to $4.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.08, the EPS surprise was +0.98%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how TopBuild performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Specialty Distribution: $601.83 million versus $568.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Installation: $788.55 million compared to the $813.49 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Intercompany eliminations: -$78.18 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$70.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.6%.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Installation: $149.45 million versus $154.89 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Specialty Distribution: $90.57 million versus $84.76 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Operating profit, as reported- General corporate expense, net: -$9.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$16.62 million.
  • Operating profit, as reported- Intercompany eliminations: -$12.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$15.86 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for TopBuild here>>>

Shares of TopBuild have returned -14.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

