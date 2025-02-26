Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.07 billion, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +1.75%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Keurig Dr Pepper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Refreshment Beverages: $2.44 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
  • Net Sales- International: $499 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $515.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Coffee: $1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Keurig Dr Pepper here>>>

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise