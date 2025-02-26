Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Armstrong World Industries (AWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $367.7 million, up 17.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.50, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.37, the EPS surprise was +9.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Armstrong World Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Architectural Specialties: $129.50 million versus $119.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +40.8% change.
  • Revenue- Mineral Fiber: $238.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $230.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Architectural Specialties: $16 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $12.89 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Mineral Fiber: $68 million versus $71.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Armstrong World Industries have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

