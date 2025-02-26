Back to top

Image: Bigstock

DigitalOcean (DOCN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN - Free Report) reported $204.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. EPS of $0.49 for the same period compares to $0.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $200.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +40.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DigitalOcean performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Dollar Retention Rate: 99% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 97.7%.
  • Average Revenue Per Customer (ARPU): $105.75 versus $102.85 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Annual Run-Rate Revenue (ARR): $820 million versus $819.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for DigitalOcean here>>>

Shares of DigitalOcean have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise