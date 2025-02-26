Back to top

Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN - Free Report) reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.5%. EPS of $0.14 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15, the EPS surprise was -6.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Elanco Animal Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Pet Health: $439 million compared to the $428.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Contract Manufacturing: $11 million compared to the $9.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Farm Animal: $570 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $575.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.
Shares of Elanco Animal Health have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

