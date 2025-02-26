Back to top

Home Depot (HD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2025, Home Depot (HD - Free Report) reported revenue of $39.7 billion, up 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.13, compared to $2.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $39.14 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.04, the EPS surprise was +2.96%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Home Depot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change: 0.8% versus the 11-analyst average estimate of -1.7%.
  • Number of stores - Retail: 2,347 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 2,347.
  • Comparable store sales - U.S. - YoY change: 1.3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.3%.
  • Sales per store: $16.92 million versus $16.58 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of customer transactions - Retail: 400.4 million compared to the 369.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average ticket - Retail: $89.11 compared to the $87.12 average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Home Depot here>>>

Shares of Home Depot have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

