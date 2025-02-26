Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Sealed Air (SEE) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Sealed Air (SEE - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.37 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion, representing a surprise of +0.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sealed Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Food: $922.50 million compared to the $916.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Protective: $450.30 million versus $454.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Food: $207.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $195.59 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate expenses and unallocated costs: -$3.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$11.24 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Protective: $66.70 million compared to the $75.42 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Sealed Air here>>>

Shares of Sealed Air have returned -9.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise