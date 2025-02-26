Back to top

Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Planet Fitness (PLNT - Free Report) reported $340.45 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.4%. EPS of $0.70 for the same period compares to $0.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62, the EPS surprise was +12.90%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Planet Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Stores - End of period: 2,722 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,720.
  • Same-store sales: 5.5% versus 4.8% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Corporate-owned same store sales: 4.4% versus 4.8% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Stores - New stores opened: 86 versus 81 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Franchisee-owned same store sales: 5.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 4.7%.
  • Total Stores - Beginning of period: 2,637 compared to the 2,638 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Franchisee-owned stores - New stores opened: 78 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 71.
  • Revenue- National advertising fund: $19.49 million compared to the $19.58 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Franchise: $89.54 million versus $90.60 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.1% change.
  • Revenue- Equipment segment: $105.12 million compared to the $86.99 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +49.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment: $126.31 million versus $130.83 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
  • Revenue- Franchise segment: $109.02 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $109.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
Shares of Planet Fitness have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

