Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT - Free Report) reported $142.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 80.8%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $129.3 million, representing a surprise of +10.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +262.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Riot Platforms, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Bitcoin Mining: $126.40 million compared to the $113.93 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Revenue- Engineering: $11.50 million versus $12.73 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $4.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.74 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Riot Platforms, Inc. here>>>

Shares of Riot Platforms, Inc. have returned -12.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

