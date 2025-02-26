Back to top

Image: Bigstock

LGI Homes (LGIH) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

LGI Homes (LGIH - Free Report) reported $557.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8.4%. EPS of $2.15 for the same period compares to $2.19 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $595.85 million, representing a surprise of -6.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.93%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LGI Homes performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Community Count at end of period: 144 compared to the 141 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ASP (Average sales price of homes closed): $363.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $365.93 million.
  • Home Closings: 1,533 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,533.
View all Key Company Metrics for LGI Homes here>>>

Shares of LGI Homes have returned -19.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise