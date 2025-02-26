Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN - Free Report) reported revenue of $564.12 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.30, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $570.83 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +76.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Driven Brands Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales: 2.9% versus 2.2% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Store Count - Maintenance: 1,960 versus 1,958 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Store Count - Car Wash: 1,102 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,111.
  • Store Count - Paint, Collision, and Glass: 1,912 compared to the 1,913 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Supply and other revenue: $57.75 million compared to the $75.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Advertising contributions: $25.51 million versus $27.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.8% change.
  • Revenue- Independently-operated store sales: $49.11 million versus $39.98 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.7% change.
  • Revenue- Company-operated store sales: $387.66 million versus $376.43 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees: $44.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $49.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.3%.
  • Revenue- Corporate / Other: -$3.10 million versus $8.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -146.3% change.
  • Revenue- Platform Services: $40.20 million compared to the $41.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Paint, Collision and Glass: $97.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $111.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.8%.
Shares of Driven Brands Holdings have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

