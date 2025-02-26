Back to top

Itron (ITRI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Itron (ITRI - Free Report) reported $612.86 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $1.35 for the same period compares to $1.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $603.26 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Itron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings: $1.40 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.12 billion.
  • Revenue- Networked Solutions: $413.14 million compared to the $409.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Outcomes: $91.19 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $78.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.4%.
  • Revenue- Device Solutions: $108.54 million compared to the $115.63 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total Product Revenue: $532.40 million compared to the $525.54 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenue- Total Service Revenue: $80.46 million versus $77.03 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Product Revenue- Networked Solutions: $387.42 million compared to the $384.76 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Product Revenue- Device Solutions: $107.37 million compared to the $113.57 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Product Revenue- Outcomes: $37.61 million compared to the $27.38 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Service Revenue- Networked Solutions: $25.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.01 million.
  • Service Revenue- Outcomes: $53.58 million compared to the $51.65 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Service Revenue- Device Solutions: $1.16 million versus $1.28 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Itron have returned -12.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

