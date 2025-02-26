We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Canadian Pacific Stock Now
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP - Free Report) is bolstered by robust cost-cutting initiatives, which boost its operating efficiencies. The customer-friendly approach also bodes well for the company. However, CP is grappling with economic uncertainties.
Factors Favoring CP
Canadian Pacific's proactive cost-cutting initiatives are commendable, resulting in robust operational efficiencies. In the fourth quarter of 2024, total operating expenses fell by 1% year over year. Expenses on compensation and benefits, accounting for 26.8% of the total operating expenses, fell by 18% year over year. Moreover, in the same period, locomotive productivity rose 1% year over year, while fuel efficiency enhanced by 2% as compared with the fourth-quarter 2023 actuals, highlighting CP's commitment to operational excellence and sustainability.
Canadian Pacific's strong dedication to safety, a core aspect of its value proposition, is evident in its progress. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company achieved a notable improvement in its personal injury frequency, reducing it to 0.84, down from 1.13 in the same period of 2023.
CP’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders through dividends amid uncertainties reflects its financial confidence. With dividend payouts increasing from C$507 million in 2021 to C$707 million in 2022 and 2023, the company’s financial growth and proactive approach to rewarding shareholders are underscored. In the fourth quarter of 2024, CP paid out a total dividend of 177 million and a quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share to its shareholders.
CP: Key Risks to Watch
CP is grappling with volume-related woes that have hindered its performance in several key sectors. For example, U.S. coal volumes dropped by 8% year over year, mainly due to a specific customer outage, directly impacting both revenues and volume. In the potash sector, despite solid demand, volumes declined 7% year over year as a result of a strike and unfavorable weather conditions that disrupted shipments.
Moreover, the Metals, Minerals and Consumer Products sector saw a 5% year-over-year drop in volumes, driven by a softer demand environment and production challenges at a customer’s facility. These challenges have created significant headwinds for the company.
Owing to such headwinds, the company’s shares have declined 11.9% compared with its industry’s fall of 11% over the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
CP’s Zacks Rank
CP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Stocks to Consider
