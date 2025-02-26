We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
XOM Awards Major Deepwater Seismic Contract to Shearwater in Guyana
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) , the U.S. energy giant, has awarded a significant contract to Shearwater Geoservices, a Norwegian marine geoscience and technology firm, in Guyana. Per the terms of the contract, Shearwater Geoservices will conduct a deepwater 4D ocean-bottom node (OBN) seismic survey for ExxonMobil Guyana. The OBN technology is especially suited for deepwater surveys as it can collect high-resolution data in these environments through sensors placed on the seabed.
The seismic survey is expected to start in the first half of 2025. The project is anticipated to last for six months, as per Shearwater’s statement. The reservoir monitoring program shall be conducted using a Shearwater seismic vessel as the source vessel. Additionally, a dual remotely operated vehicle vessel will be utilized for deploying the ocean-bottom nodes. The 4D OBN reservoir surveillance program is aimed at understanding changes in hydrocarbon reservoirs over time. This helps companies optimize production from these reservoirs.
Shearwater Geoservices had previously executed a 4D towed streamer operation for XOM in Canada, underscoring the former’s successful track record. The company noted that there has been a consistent increase in 4D OBN monitoring projects in the international energy market. Shearwater believes that the cutting-edge technology and extensive experience should enable it to capture this market demand. Additionally, the company’s advanced seismic fleet enhances its technological offering in deepwater seismic services.
