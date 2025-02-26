Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT - Free Report) reported revenue of $63.79 million, down 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was -2.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $61.57 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $63.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%.
  • Revenues- Other income: $1.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25.8%.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$1.06 versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$0.61.
Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

