Case-Shiller Home Prices Rose in December

The last five days of trading on the major indexes overall look like stair steps heading down to the basement. It’s been a quite orderly pullback from all-time highs we saw in the early weeks of the year so far. But market participants are trying again: the Dow has climbed +100 points at this hour of the pre-market, the Nasdaq is +15 points, the S&P 500 +7 and the small-cap Russell 2000 +2. If at first you don’t succeed…
We're still seeing a sizable number of earnings reports coming through this week, which will total around 1000 by Friday's open.
Home Depot ((HD - Free Report) notched its first positive same-store sales in two years when it reported Q4 earnings ahead of this morning’s open. Earnings of $3.13 per share surpassed the Zacks consensus $3.04, and above the $2.82 per share reported in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $39.7 billion outpaced expectations by +3.8%. Shares are up moderately on the news, cutting in half the stock’s year-to-date losses of -1.7%.
Planet Fitness ((PLNT - Free Report) also outperformed estimates this morning, posting earnings of 70 cents per share which came out ahead of the 62 cents analysts were expecting. Revenues of $340.45 million bettered the Zacks consensus by +4.24%, and notably outpaced the $285 million reported a year ago. But tepid earnings guidance are sending shares down -1.7% this morning, now back in the red year to date.
Case-Shiller Home Prices Tick Up in December
The Case Shiller Home Price Index, out this morning a half-hour ahead of the opening bell, showed overall growth of +3.9% in December — a lagging indicator, but one which is widely regarded as the most accurate of housing data — which was 20 basis points (bps) stronger than 2024’s +3.7% as a whole. The 10-city survey came in at +5.1%, above the +5.0% for 2024, and the 20-city reached +4.5%, better than the overall +4.3% for last year.
New York City home prices grew the fastest for the month, +7.7%, followed by Chicago and Boston at +6.6% and +6.3%, respectively. This breaks trends over the past several years, which demonstrated profound home-price growth in the South and the West. In this morning’s report, Tampa actually saw -1.1% price growth for December of last year, the lowest in the survey.