We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Realty Income's Q4 AFFO Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Realty Income Corporation’s (O - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.05 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06. The reported figure compared favorably with the prior-year quarter’s AFFO of $1.01 per share.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Results display lower-than-anticipated AFFO per share. However, year-over-year growth in the top-line was witnessed. The company benefited from expansionary effects and a healthy pipeline of opportunities globally. The portfolio occupancy increased marginally from the prior-year quarter.
Total revenues were $1.34 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion. However, the top line rose 24.5% year over year.
In 2024, Realty Income reported AFFO per share of $4.19, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure compared favorably with the year-ago number of $4.00. Revenues of $5.27 billion jumped 29.2% year over year but lagged the consensus mark of $5.29 billion.
O’s Quarter in Detail
In the fourth quarter, same-store rental revenues of $992.8 million from 13,397 properties under lease witnessed a rise of 0.8% from the prior-year period.
The portfolio occupancy of 98.7% as of Dec. 31, 2024, remained unchanged sequentially and gained 10 basis points year over year. In the reported quarter, the company achieved a rent recapture rate of 107.4% on re-leasing properties.
In the reported quarter, O invested $1.72 billion in 308 properties and properties under development or expansion.
O’s Balance Sheet
Realty Income exited the fourth quarter of 2024 with $3.7 billion of liquidity. This comprised cash and cash equivalents of $445 million, unsettled At-The-Market forward equity of $91.8 million and $3.1 billion of availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility.
Net debt to annualized pro-forma adjusted EBITDAre was 5.4X.
2025 Guidance for Realty Income
Management expects its 2025 AFFO per share to be in the band of $4.22-$4.28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.32, which is above the company’s guided range.
Full-year projections assume same-store rent growth of approximately 1% and occupancy of more than 98%. O now expects a full-year investment volume of approximately $4 billion.
Realty Income currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Realty Income Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Realty Income Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Realty Income Corporation Quote
Performance of Other Retail REITs
Simon Property Group, Inc.’s (SPG - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 funds from operations (FFO) per share of $3.68 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.40. This compares with FFO of $3.69 per share a year ago.
Results reflected an increase in revenues, backed by a rise in the base minimum rent per square foot and occupancy levels. SPG issued its guidance for 2025 FFO per share.
Federal Realty Investment Trust’s (FRT - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 FFO per share of $1.73 met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This also marked a rise of 5.5% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of $1.64.
Results reflected healthy leasing activity and significant occupancy gains at its properties. FRT has also provided its initial guidance for 2025.
Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.