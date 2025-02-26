Keurig Dr Pepper Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Coffee Segment Sales Down

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ( KDP Quick Quote KDP - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines also improved year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 58 cents grew 5.5% year over year and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. The bottom-line improvement was driven by strong growth in adjusted operating income and a reduced share count. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar . Quarterly results reflected higher net sales and optimism about improvements in volume/mix performance. The company is making significant progress on its multi-year strategic agenda. The results were also fueled by strength in the International and U.S. Refreshment Beverages segments. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 4.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 3.9% growth. KDP’s Quarterly Performance
Net sales of $4.07 billion increased 5.2% year over year on a reported basis and came slightly ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.03 billion. On a constant-currency basis, net sales improved 6.2%, backed by a 5.3% increase in volume/mix and a favorable net price realization of 0.9%.
The adjusted gross profit rose 3.2% year over year to $2.29 billion, while the adjusted gross margin fell 120 basis points (bps) to 56.3%.
The adjusted operating income rose 3.4% year over year to $1.13 billion due to higher sales and productivity savings, partly negated by the impacts of inflation and elevated selling, general and administrative costs consisting of higher marketing investments. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin contracted 80 bps year over year to 27.7%. A Look at KDP’s Segmental Details
Sales in the U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment totaled $2.44 billion, up 10.3% year over year, reflecting 2.8% higher net price realization and 7.5% growth in volume/mix. The volume/mix improvement can be attributed to continued strength in the base business, mainly led by CSDs and contributions from Electrolit. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment was pegged at $2.37 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024.
Sales in the U.S. Coffee segment dipped 2.4% year over year to $1.13 billion, reflecting volume/mix improvement of 0.7%, somewhat offset by unfavorable net price realization of 3.1%. The company witnessed a 1.1% year-over-year rise in K-Cup pod shipments. Brewer shipments totaled 10.4 million in the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2024, up 7.3% year over year, driven by strength in KDP's market share and stabilizing trends in the coffeemaker category. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the U.S. Coffee segment's sales was pegged at $1.14 billion. Sales in the International segment gained 0.8% year over year to $499 million. On a constant-currency basis, the segment's net sales increased 8.5%, gaining from a favorable net price realization of 2% and a volume/mix rise of 6.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the International segment's sales was $515 million for the fourth quarter. KPD's Financial Health
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Keurig Dr Pepper’s cash and cash equivalents were $510 million. KDP had long-term obligations of $12.9 billion and total stockholders’ equity of $24.2 billion.
Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $2.22 billion for 2024, with the free cash flow amounting to $1.66 billion. KDP’s Outlook
For 2025, management projects net sales increase in the mid-single-digit range and adjusted EPS growth to be in the high-single-digit range on a constant currency basis. This includes the expected contribution from the GHOST acquisition.
