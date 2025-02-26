We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Verisk Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know
Verisk (VRSK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb. 26, before market open.
VRSK surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings surprise of 4.2%.
Verisk Analytics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Verisk Analytics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Verisk Analytics, Inc. Quote
Verisk Analytics’ Q4 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $734 million, suggesting an 8.4% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The top line is anticipated to have increased due to year-over-year subscription revenue growth. We believe an improved go-to-market approach that elevates VRSK’s strategic dialogue with clients, and the strength of products and solutions built on proprietary data sets have benefited subscription growth.
Our estimate for revenues from the United States is pegged at $603.5 million, implying a year-over-year rise of 8.1%. We estimate revenues from the U.K. to be $53.2 million, indicating a 7% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Revenues from Other countries are expected to grow 4.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual to $72.5 million.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.6 per share, hinting at 14.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Robust top-line growth, coupled with efficient cost management, is anticipated to have improved the bottom line.
What Our Model Says About VRSK
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Verisk Analytics has an Earnings ESP of +3.00% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.
