We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Sempra Misses on Q4 Earnings, Lowers '25 EPS Outlook
Sempra Energy (SRE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63 by 8%. However, the figure improved 32.7% from $1.13 reported in the prior-year quarter.
See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.
Including one-time items, the company generated GAAP earnings of $1.04 per share compared with $1.16 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
For 2024, the company reported adjusted EPS of $4.65, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.76. However, the full-year bottom-line figure improved from $4.61 reported a year ago.
Sempra Energy Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Sempra Energy price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sempra Energy Quote
Total Revenues
Sempra’s total revenues of $3.76 billion increased 7.6% from $3.49 billion in the year-ago quarter. This was driven by higher revenue contributions from the Natural gas and Electric business units.
The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.88 billion by 23.1%.
For 2024, the company posted revenues of $13.19 billion, which declined from $16.72 billion recorded last year. The full-year top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.31 billion.
Segmental Update
Sempra California: Quarterly earnings amounted to $701 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s level of $500 million.
Sempra Texas Utility: Earnings in this segment declined from $146 million in the year-ago quarter to $135 million.
Sempra Infrastructure: The segment recorded earnings of $259 million compared with $131 million in the year-ago quarter.
Parent and Other: The segment reported a loss of $430 million, wider than the prior-year period’s loss of $40 million.
Financial Update
As of Dec. 31, 2024, Sempra’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,565 million compared with $236 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.
As of Dec. 31, 2024, long-term debt and finance leases amounted to $31.56 billion compared with $27.76 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.
Cash flow from operating activities decreased from $6.22 billion in 2023 to $4.91 billion in 2024.
Guidance
Sempra revised its 2025 earnings projection. The company now expects its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.30-$4.70, lower than the earlier guidance of $4.90-$5.25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.13, lower than the company’s guided range.
SRE expects its 2026 earnings to be in the range of $4.80-$5.30 per share.
It raised its projection for long-term EPS growth rate to 7-9% from 6-8%.
Zacks Rank
Sempra currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Utility Releases
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 3.9%. The company reported operating revenues of $5.38 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion by 17%.
WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 by 0.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $2.28 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.6 billion by 12.1%.
National Fuel Gas Company (NFG - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $1.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 by 5.7%. The company reported sales of $549.5 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $594 million by 7.5%.