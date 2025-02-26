We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Investing in the AI Supercycle
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Adam Patti, CEO of VistaShares, about investing in the AI supercycle.
AI optimism, which had driven the markets higher for the past two years, suffered a setback last month as investors weighed the implications of a new AI model released by Chinese start-up DeepSeek.
DeepSeek’s claims of developing advanced AI models at a much lower cost triggered a substantial sell-off in AI-related stocks, particularly NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) .
All eyes are now on NVIDIA’s earnings and guidance as the chip giant is set to report its quarterly results after markets close tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Meta (META - Free Report) , and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) have reaffirmed their massive spending plans for AI-related capital expenditures recently.
According to VistaShares, understanding and analyzing supercycles is crucial for navigating markets and making well-informed investment decisions. They believe that most AI ETFs on the market do not fully capture the potential impact of machine learning and related technologies across sectors.
The actively managed VistaShares AI Supercycle ETF (AIS - Free Report) aims to invest across the entire AI ecosystem, from memory and cooling systems to data centers and energy solutions.
Tune in to the podcast to learn more.
Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.