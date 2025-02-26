Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Delek US Holdings (DK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Delek US Holdings (DK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.37 billion, down 41.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.54, compared to -$1.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion, representing a surprise of -6.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.89.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring, TX Refinery: 72,900 BBL/D versus 70,339.66 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado, AR Refinery: 77,249 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 80,216.91 BBL/D.
  • Tyler, TX Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Tyler refining production margin: $6.66 million versus $6.13 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler, TX Refinery: 66,339 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64,911.18 BBL/D.
  • Total throughput (average bpd) - Total Refining: 266,516 BBL/D versus 271,510 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
  • El Dorado, AR Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - El Dorado refining production margin: $0.56 million compared to the $2.26 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total refining production margin per bbl total throughput: $3.71 versus $3.75 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Krotz Springs, LA Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Krotz Springs refining production margin: $2.71 million compared to the $1.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs, LA Refinery: 50,028 BBL/D versus 56,042.21 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Total Revenues- Logistics: $209.80 million compared to the $274.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year.
  • Total Revenues- Corporate, Other and Eliminations: -$175.80 million compared to the -$224.68 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Revenues- Refining: $2.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.6%.
Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

