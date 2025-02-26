We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Delek US Holdings (DK) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended December 2024, Delek US Holdings (DK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.37 billion, down 41.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$2.54, compared to -$1.46 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.55 billion, representing a surprise of -6.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$2.89.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Delek US Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Delek US Holdings here>>>
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Big Spring, TX Refinery: 72,900 BBL/D versus 70,339.66 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - El Dorado, AR Refinery: 77,249 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 80,216.91 BBL/D.
- Tyler, TX Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Tyler refining production margin: $6.66 million versus $6.13 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Tyler, TX Refinery: 66,339 BBL/D versus the five-analyst average estimate of 64,911.18 BBL/D.
- Total throughput (average bpd) - Total Refining: 266,516 BBL/D versus 271,510 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- El Dorado, AR Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - El Dorado refining production margin: $0.56 million compared to the $2.26 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total refining production margin per bbl total throughput: $3.71 versus $3.75 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Krotz Springs, LA Refinery - Per barrel of throughput - Krotz Springs refining production margin: $2.71 million compared to the $1.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total Throughput Capacity Per Day - Krotz Springs, LA Refinery: 50,028 BBL/D versus 56,042.21 BBL/D estimated by five analysts on average.
- Total Revenues- Logistics: $209.80 million compared to the $274.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.4% year over year.
- Total Revenues- Corporate, Other and Eliminations: -$175.80 million compared to the -$224.68 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Total Revenues- Refining: $2.34 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.6%.
Shares of Delek US Holdings have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.