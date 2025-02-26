Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Agilon (AGL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Agilon Health (AGL - Free Report) reported $1.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 44.2%. EPS of -$0.25 for the same period compares to -$0.41 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was -13.64%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Agilon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Medicare Advantage membership: 527,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 526,550.
  • Revenues- Medical services: $1.52 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.2% change.
  • Revenues- Other operating: $3.24 million compared to the $2.87 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Agilon here>>>

Shares of Agilon have returned +7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Agilon Health, Inc. (AGL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise