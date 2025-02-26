Back to top

Revolve Group (RVLV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Revolve Group (RVLV - Free Report) reported revenue of $293.73 million, up 14% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.26% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $281.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +88.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Revolve Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total orders placed: 2.17 million versus 2.11 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average order value: $301 versus $306.55 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Active customers: 2.67 million compared to the 2.66 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Net Sales- Rest of the world: $57.08 million versus $52.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.4% change.
  • Geographic Net Sales- United States: $236.64 million compared to the $230.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- FWRD: $41.76 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $38.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.6%.
  • Net Sales- REVOLVE: $251.97 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $241.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
  • Gross profit- FWRD: $16.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.51 million.
  • Gross profit- REVOLVE: $137.56 million versus $131.79 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Revolve Group have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

