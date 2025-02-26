We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) standing at $40.07, reflecting a +1.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.35%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.46% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.78%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.90, indicating a 20% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $45.96 billion, indicating a 6.61% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JD.com, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, JD.com, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.82. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.16 for its industry.
Investors should also note that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.