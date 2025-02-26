Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Keysight (KEYS) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2025, Keysight (KEYS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.3 billion, up 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.82, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.69, the EPS surprise was +7.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Keysight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Communications Solutions Group: $883 million versus $866.03 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Revenue- Commercial Communications: $572 million compared to the $564.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government: $311 million compared to the $301.08 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $415 million compared to the $407.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.2% year over year.
  • Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group: $114 million compared to the $97.80 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group: $240 million versus $239.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Keysight here>>>

Shares of Keysight have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise