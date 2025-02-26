We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Jack In The Box (JACK) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2024, Jack In The Box (JACK - Free Report) reported revenue of $469.44 million, down 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.92, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $470.22 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.71, the EPS surprise was +12.28%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Jack In The Box performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Jack In The Box here>>>
- Jack in the Box Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: 0.4% compared to the -0.1% average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 2,190 versus 2,195 estimated by eight analysts on average.
- Total system - Total (Jack in the Box + Del Taco): 1,651 compared to the 2,789 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Del Taco Same-Store Sales (YoY change) - System: -4.5% compared to the -3.5% average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Del Taco - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Total: 589 compared to the 595 average estimate based on seven analysts.
- Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Company: 152 versus 151 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Jack in the Box - Restaurant Counts (EOP) - Franchised: 2,038 versus 2,044 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Revenues- Company restaurant sales: $201.41 million versus $203.99 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.
- Revenues- Franchise (Franchise rental + Franchise royalties and other + Franchise contributions): $268.30 million versus $265.26 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
- Revenues- Franchise contributions for advertising and other services: $77.45 million versus $77.07 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.7% change.
- Revenues- Franchise royalties and other: $74.03 million versus $74.36 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
- Revenues- Franchise rental revenues: $116.55 million versus $113.57 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
Shares of Jack In The Box have returned -9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.