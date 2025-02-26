Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended January 2025, Workday (WDAY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.21 billion, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.92, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.75, the EPS surprise was +9.71%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Workday performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Subscription Revenue Backlog: $25.06 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.87 billion.
  • Revenues- Subscription services: $2.04 billion compared to the $2.02 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $171 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $154.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
Shares of Workday have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

