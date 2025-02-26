Back to top

Maplebear (CART) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Maplebear (CART - Free Report) reported revenue of $883 million, up 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.53, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $887.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +43.24%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Maplebear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Transaction Value (GTV): $8.65 billion versus $8.62 billion estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Orders: 77.5 million compared to the 75.91 million average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenue- Advertising and other: $267 million compared to the $267.32 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Revenue- Transaction: $616 million compared to the $620.47 million average estimate based on nine analysts.
Shares of Maplebear have returned +8.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

