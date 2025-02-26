Back to top

Cava (CAVA) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) reported revenue of $227.4 million, up 28.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $225.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -16.67%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cava performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • CAVA Same Restaurant Sales Growth: 21.2% versus 18.3% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • End of period CAVA Restaurants: 367 compared to the 366 average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • New CAVA restaurant openings, including converted Zoes Kitchen locations: 15 compared to the 15 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Occupancy as a percentage of CAVA Revenue: 7.6% compared to the 7.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- CAVA Restaurant: $225.10 million compared to the $223.32 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year.
  • Restaurant-Level profit- CAVA: $50.41 million versus $55.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Cava have returned -15.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

