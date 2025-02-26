We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why Blink Charging (BLNK) Fell More Than Broader Market
Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $0.97, indicating a -1.31% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.35%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 20.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.78%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Blink Charging in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 39.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.32 million, down 19.64% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blink Charging. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Blink Charging possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
