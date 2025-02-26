Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Flywire (FLYW) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Flywire (FLYW - Free Report) reported revenue of $112.8 million, up 17.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.12, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -6.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.14 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.01, the EPS surprise was -1100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Flywire performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Payment Volume: $6.90 billion versus $6.57 billion estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Transaction: $95.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $105.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.4%.
  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services- Transaction: $95 million compared to the $103.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.6% year over year.
  • Revenue Less Ancillary Services- Platform and other revenues: $17.80 million compared to the $16.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Platform and other revenues: $22.30 million versus $18.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.9% change.
Shares of Flywire have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

