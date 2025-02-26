Back to top

Axon (AXON) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) reported $575.15 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 33.1%. EPS of $2.08 for the same period compares to $1.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $566.07 million, representing a surprise of +1.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Axon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annual recurring revenue: $1,001 versus $940.51 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Software and Sensors: $353.91 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $351.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.7%.
  • Revenue- TASER: $221.23 million versus $214.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Services- Software and Sensors: $230.33 million compared to the $222.21 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Products- Software and Sensors: $123.59 million versus $129.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.
  • Net Sales- Products- TASER: $206.62 million compared to the $201.48 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Services- TASER: $14.62 million versus $14.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +44.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Products: $330.21 million versus $332.80 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Services: $244.94 million versus $233.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +41% change.
  • Net Sales- Products- TASER- Extended warranties: $10.35 million compared to the $9.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Products- TASER- Other: $12.05 million compared to the $6.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +169.4% year over year.
  • Net sales by Product- Software and Sensors segment- Axon Body: $66.26 million versus $73.61 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
Shares of Axon have returned -17.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

