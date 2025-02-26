Back to top

SPX Technologies (SPXC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, SPX Technologies (SPXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $533.7 million, up 13.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.51, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $531.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.50, the EPS surprise was +0.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SPX Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Detection & Measurement: $163.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $153.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4%.
  • Revenues- HVAC: $370.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $378.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.6%.
  • Segment Income- Detection & Measurement: $37.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.80 million.
  • Segment Income- HVAC: $91.80 million compared to the $90.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of SPX Technologies have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

