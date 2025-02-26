Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Permian Resources (PR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Permian Resources (PR - Free Report) reported $1.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.98% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +5.88%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Permian Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average daily net production - Total: 368,414 BOE/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 358,924.8 BOE/D.
  • Average daily net production volume - Natural gas: 634,546 Mcf/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 628,850.1 Mcf/D.
  • Average daily net production volume - NGL: 91,382 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 86,205.9 BBL/D.
  • Average daily net production volume - Oil: 171,274 BBL/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 168,467.4 BBL/D.
  • Average sales prices - Gas - Including Derivative Cash Settlements: $1.21 compared to the $0.90 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average sales prices - Oil - Including Derivative Cash Settlements: $70.75 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $70.39.
  • Average sales price - Oil: $69.66 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.05.
  • Average sales price - Natural gas: $0.87 versus $0.73 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average sales price - NGL: $24.05 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.41.
View all Key Company Metrics for Permian Resources here>>>

Shares of Permian Resources have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Permian Resources Corporation (PR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise