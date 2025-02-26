Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Merit Medical (MMSI) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Merit Medical (MMSI - Free Report) reported $355.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $351.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +12.05%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Merit Medical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Intervention: $140.36 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $141.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Intervention: $95.67 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $93.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%.
  • Revenue- Endoscopy: $17.46 million compared to the $17.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +87.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- OEM: $50.44 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $46.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.4%.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular: $337.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $331.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Custom Procedural Solutions: $51.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $49.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Merit Medical here>>>

Shares of Merit Medical have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise