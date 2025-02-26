Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Extra Space Storage (EXR - Free Report) reported $821.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $2.03 for the same period compares to $1.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $831.54 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02, the EPS surprise was +0.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Extra Space Storage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Property rental: $707.23 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $702 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.
  • Management and franchise fees: $30.97 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.9%.
  • Tenant insurance: $83.70 million compared to the $83.50 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.
  • Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted: $1.24 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.08.
View all Key Company Metrics for Extra Space Storage here>>>

Shares of Extra Space Storage have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise