Compared to Estimates, Range Resources (RRC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Range Resources (RRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $749.83 million, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $693.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +23.64%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Range Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net production per day - Natural Gas: 1,505.14 Mcf/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1,515.42 Mcf/D.
  • Net production per day - Oil: 5028 millions of barrels of oil versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5896.23 millions of barrels of oil.
  • Net production per day - NGLs: 111.2 millions of barrels of oil versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 107.26 millions of barrels of oil.
  • Net production per day - Natural Gas Equivalent: 2,202.5 Mcfe/D compared to the 2,195.38 Mcfe/D average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Average realized prices after hedges - Oil: $70.66 versus $68.60 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average realized prices after hedges - Natural Gas: $2.90 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.68.
  • Average realized prices after hedges - NGLs: $26.47 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.27.
  • Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party - NGLs: $26.43 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.44.
  • Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party - Natural Gas: $2.43 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.24.
  • Revenues and other income- Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales: $635.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $615.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
  • Revenues and other income- Brokered natural gas, marketing and other: $41.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.
  • Revenues and other income- Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components- Natural gas sales: $337.18 million versus $315.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
Shares of Range Resources have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

