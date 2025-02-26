We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Compared to Estimates, Range Resources (RRC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended December 2024, Range Resources (RRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $749.83 million, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +8.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $693.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +23.64%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Range Resources performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net production per day - Natural Gas: 1,505.14 Mcf/D versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 1,515.42 Mcf/D.
- Net production per day - Oil: 5028 millions of barrels of oil versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 5896.23 millions of barrels of oil.
- Net production per day - NGLs: 111.2 millions of barrels of oil versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 107.26 millions of barrels of oil.
- Net production per day - Natural Gas Equivalent: 2,202.5 Mcfe/D compared to the 2,195.38 Mcfe/D average estimate based on six analysts.
- Average realized prices after hedges - Oil: $70.66 versus $68.60 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average realized prices after hedges - Natural Gas: $2.90 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.68.
- Average realized prices after hedges - NGLs: $26.47 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.27.
- Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party - NGLs: $26.43 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $25.44.
- Average prices, excluding derivative settlements and before third-party - Natural Gas: $2.43 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.24.
- Revenues and other income- Natural gas, NGLs and oil sales: $635.12 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $615.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.3%.
- Revenues and other income- Brokered natural gas, marketing and other: $41.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.6%.
- Revenues and other income- Natural gas, NGLs and Oil Sales components- Natural gas sales: $337.18 million versus $315.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
Shares of Range Resources have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.