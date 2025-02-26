Back to top

Supernus (SUPN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN - Free Report) reported $174.16 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $155.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +44.23%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Supernus performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Net product sales- Trokendi XR: $14.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.5%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Oxtellar XR: $13.20 million versus $13.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -57.4% change.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Qelbree: $74.40 million versus $65.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.3% change.
  • Revenues- Net product sales: $166.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $149.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.7%.
  • Revenues- Royalty revenues: $7.76 million versus $5.40 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.4% change.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- GOCOVRI: $36.90 million versus $36.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- Other: $7 million versus $7.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.7% change.
  • Revenues- Net product sales- APOKYN: $20.10 million versus $17.50 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
Shares of Supernus have returned -17.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

