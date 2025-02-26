Back to top

Compared to Estimates, RLJ Lodging (RLJ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

RLJ Lodging (RLJ - Free Report) reported $329.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.2%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325.49 million, representing a surprise of +1.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.79%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RLJ Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other revenue: $22.71 million compared to the $23.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage revenue: $39.59 million versus $37.21 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
  • Revenue- Room revenue: $267.69 million compared to the $264.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.01 compared to the -$0.04 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of RLJ Lodging have returned -7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

