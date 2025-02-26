Back to top

Skyward (SKWD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Skyward Specialty Insurance (SKWD - Free Report) reported $304.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.6%. EPS of $0.80 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $299.9 million, representing a surprise of +1.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.90%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Skyward performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Expense ratio: 28.9% compared to the 29.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Loss ratio: 66.9% compared to the 65.3% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Combined ratio: 95.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 94.3%.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $20.73 million compared to the $21.05 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net earned premiums: $293.24 million versus $282.61 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.4% change.
  • Revenues- Commission and fee income: $0.81 million compared to the $0.95 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +226.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Net investment (losses) gains: -$10.41 million versus -$8.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Skyward have returned +18.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

