Compared to Estimates, Workiva (WK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Workiva (WK - Free Report) reported $199.89 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20%. EPS of $0.33 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $195.27 million, representing a surprise of +2.37%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Workiva performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Subscription and support: $180.90 million versus $178.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.6% change.
  • Revenue- Professional Services: $18.99 million versus $16.96 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
  • Gross profit- Professional services (non-GAAP): $6.38 million compared to the $5.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Gross profit- Subscription and support (non-GAAP): $151.88 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $149.95 million.
Shares of Workiva have returned -14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

