National Health Investors (NHI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

National Health Investors (NHI - Free Report) reported $85.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. EPS of $1.13 for the same period compares to $0.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $83.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.10, the EPS surprise was +2.73%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how National Health Investors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $65.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $62.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Revenues- Interest income and other: $5.97 million versus $5.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $13.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Earnings per common share- Diluted: $0.95 versus $0.71 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of National Health Investors have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

