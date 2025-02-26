Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Couchbase (BASE) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Couchbase, Inc. (BASE - Free Report) reported $54.92 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.7%. EPS of $0.00 for the same period compares to -$0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $53.16 million, representing a surprise of +3.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +100.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Couchbase performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • ARR: $237.90 million versus $237.80 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Total subscription revenue: $52.78 million compared to the $50.98 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $2.14 million compared to the $2.18 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Couchbase here>>>

Shares of Couchbase have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise